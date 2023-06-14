Private Lekich was originally from Serbia, living in the United States and working to bring his parents to the U.S. when World War I broke out. He volunteered for the U.S. Army to fight to free Europe and his native Serbia. His service gained him U.S. citizenship and he and his family were able to come to the U.S. permanently in 1952. His children were born here and continue to live the American dream to this day.
Private Milos Lekich, U.S. Army
