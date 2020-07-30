Priya Soni

Age • 37
Home • St. Louis
Occupation • Real estate agent
Children • Kindergartner; third-grader in private schools
Decision • I'm still undecided, but I’m 80% leaning toward keeping them home. I work from home. I can help them while doing virtual stuff. I just don’t know it’s worth one of my kids becoming a statistic. We don’t know the long-term effects of this virus. Of course, it would make all our lives easier if I did send them.
My husband passed away when my son was 4 months old and my daughter was 3 years. He had a condition no one knew about. There are people who have undiagnosed conditions. That’s another consideration.
Concerns • Everybody has to do what they can. There are no right answers here. My biggest concerns are social and educational. I feel heartbroken that they can’t interact with their friends. But even if they went to school, how would they understand what their friends are saying from 6 feet away with masks on? I don't know about kindergartners wearing a mask for seven hours a day. I don’t want them to fall behind next year. There's also the physical part. I’ve noticed my daughter has slowed down physically during the pandemic, and that bothers me. Between March and May is when my son would have learned to read and write in his pre-K. Now, he's missed that chunk, and I don't know how to do that. With virtual learning, is he really going to look at a computer screen all day? It all feels like a dead end.
