 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Procure: A Marketplace for Female Brands
0 comments

Procure: A Marketplace for Female Brands

  • 0
WintrMarkt at City Foundry STL

Shoppers walk along a row of booths at City Foundry STL during WintrMarkt in St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When Noon-4 p.m. March 28, recurring every last Sunday until October • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Forest Park Avenue • How much Free, but registration required; $10 for VIP with early access • More info thewomenscreative.com

Finish off Women’s History Month with a visit to the new City Foundry STL, where the Women’s Creative, an organization that supports female entrepreneurs, will present Procure, a marketplace for woman-owned brands. There will be 40 vendors to browse, with products including clothing, candles, self-care items and more. Balkan Treat Box and vegan eatery 12oh7 will offer food to snack on while you shop, and DJ Nico Marie will provide music. Parking and admission are free, and social distancing and masks are required. If you miss this weekend’s event, the marketplace returns on the last Sunday of each month through October. By Jenna Jones

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports