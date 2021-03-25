Procure: A Marketplace for Female Brands

Finish off Women’s History Month with a visit to the new City Foundry STL, where the Women’s Creative, an organization that supports female entrepreneurs, will present Procure, a marketplace for woman-owned brands. There will be 40 vendors to browse, with products including clothing, candles, self-care items and more. Balkan Treat Box and vegan eatery 12oh7 will offer food to snack on while you shop, and DJ Nico Marie will provide music. Parking and admission are free, and social distancing and masks are required. If you miss this weekend’s event, the marketplace returns on the last Sunday of each month through October. By Jenna Jones