Professional Bull Riders U.S. Border Patrol Invitational
Professional Bull Riders U.S. Border Patrol Invitational

Michael Bird gets thrown off the mechanical bull in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) bar inside Ballpark Village during a VIP event after a ceremony to open the new entertainment complex in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, March 27, 2014. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

When 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 1:45 p.m. Sunday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $15-$350 • More info ticketmaster.com

When the “Unleash the Beast” tour rides into Enterprise Center this weekend, you can bet that some dirt will be kicked up. The event required 750 tons of it to be trucked in. The top 35 bull riders in the world will square off in 8-second confrontations. While you’re there, cheer for Brady Sims of Holt, Missouri, just north of Kansas City, who has become a regular on the tour. He started riding sheep at age 5 and is now ranked No. 26 worldwide. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

