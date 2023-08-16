CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors had to refile dozens of traffic cases when it was discovered this month that a part-time prosecutor worked on cases for weeks with an inactive law license.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office hired longtime prosecutor Clarence Smallwood out of retirement on June 26 to work part time handling traffic cases. Smallwood retired after spending nearly 25 years as an assistant St. Louis County prosecutor but agreed to return part time making about $25 an hour, according to a written statement from Bell's office.

Bell's office said in a statement that Smallwood's license status wasn't checked before he started handling cases in part because he was a retiree hire.

"This individual was hired as a retiree, and for those positions, which are not competitive, St. Louis County Human Resources has not subjected candidates to the same level of scrutiny, but they are now reviewing the process of retiree hiring to make sure this doesn’t happen again," the statement reads.

Smallwood's license is listed as "inactive" by the Missouri Bar. Bell's office said the license expired because he had not met the required 15 hours of annual Continuing Legal Education required for all licensed attorneys in the state.

Smallwood signed off on 114 court documents — including case dismissals and plea deals — while he had an inactive license, according to Bell's office.

Court clerks flagged the problem this month after they had problems entering his Missouri Bar number on cases.

Another attorney for the office is working to reissue dismissals and vacate plea deals signed off by Smallwood, the statement from Bell's office says.

Bell's office said it "promptly self-reported" the problem to the St. Louis County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Mary Ott and the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel for the Missouri Supreme Court.

Smallwood is continuing his part-time job in the office and is working to reinstate his law license.