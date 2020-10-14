PUJOLS VS. PIETRANGELO?

QUESTION: How similar or dissimilar do you see the Albert Pujols free agency versus the Alex Pietrangelo free agency now that both have ended with both moving on to new teams?
BENFRED: Pietrangelo was the star free agent of his class and the first Blues captain to lift the Cup, but he was not the caliber of player in his sport that Pujols was to baseball, a towering giant of the game when he decided to move on and move towns.
There were some similarities. The biggest one? I think both players will wind up wishing they would have stayed in St. Louis.
