Pumpkin Gelato at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

This recipe ran originally in 2009.
Yield: about 1 quart
2 cups whole milk
1 cup heavy (whipping) cream
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup canned pumpkin pie filling (see note)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground allspice1. In a heavy medium saucepan, bring milk and cream to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat.
2. In a mixing bowl, stir together yolks and sugar; beat until foamy. Gradually pour the warm milk into yolk mixture, whisking constantly.
3. Return the mixture to the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until the mixture thickens and coats the back of the spoon. Pour through a sieve or fine strainer into a bowl. Cover and chill completely.
4. Stir in pumpkin and spices: mix until well incorporated. Pour into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Transfer to a container, cover and freeze until firm.
Tester's note: If you can't find pumpkin pie filling, substitute canned pumpkin.
Per 1/2-cup serving: 230 calories; 15g fat; 9g saturated fat; 150mg cholesterol; 4g protein; 19g carbohydrate; 16g sugar; 1g fiber; 60mg sodium; 100mg calcium.
---
Chocolate Sauce > Charlie Gitto's on the Hill
Yield: 8 servings
1 1/2 cups heavy (whipping) cream
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips (see note)
1. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring cream just to a boil. Immediately remove from heat.
2. Add chocolate chips; stir until chocolate melts completely. Pour into a bowl and cool.
Note: For a thicker ganache, increase the amount of chocolate as desired, up to 14 ounces.
Per serving: 270 calories; 23g fat; 14g saturated fat; 60mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; 1g fiber; 20mg sodium; 40mg calcium.
---
Charlie Gitto's on the Hill
5226 Shaw Avenue
St. Louis
314-772-8898
---
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!