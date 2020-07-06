Pumpkin Gelato at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill
0 comments

Pumpkin Gelato at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

  • 0
fd cg pumpkin gelato04

Friday Dec. 4, 2009 - St. Louis - Pumpkin Pie gelato with a walnut streusel topping as served at Charlie Gitto's on the Hill by executive chef Yarom Garcia. Christian Gooden cgooden@post-dispatch.com

This recipe ran originally in 2009.

Yield: about 1 quart

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy (whipping) cream

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup canned pumpkin pie filling (see note)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground allspice1. In a heavy medium saucepan, bring milk and cream to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat.

2. In a mixing bowl, stir together yolks and sugar; beat until foamy. Gradually pour the warm milk into yolk mixture, whisking constantly.

3. Return the mixture to the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until the mixture thickens and coats the back of the spoon. Pour through a sieve or fine strainer into a bowl. Cover and chill completely.

4. Stir in pumpkin and spices: mix until well incorporated. Pour into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Transfer to a container, cover and freeze until firm.

Tester's note: If you can't find pumpkin pie filling, substitute canned pumpkin.

Per 1/2-cup serving: 230 calories; 15g fat; 9g saturated fat; 150mg cholesterol; 4g protein; 19g carbohydrate; 16g sugar; 1g fiber; 60mg sodium; 100mg calcium.

---

Chocolate Sauce > Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

Yield: 8 servings

1 1/2 cups heavy (whipping) cream

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips (see note)

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, bring cream just to a boil. Immediately remove from heat.

2. Add chocolate chips; stir until chocolate melts completely. Pour into a bowl and cool.

Note: For a thicker ganache, increase the amount of chocolate as desired, up to 14 ounces.

Per serving: 270 calories; 23g fat; 14g saturated fat; 60mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; 1g fiber; 20mg sodium; 40mg calcium.

---

Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

5226 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis

314-772-8898

charliegittos.com

---

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports