“Purple Rain” (1984)

"The Kid" navigates his position as hottest new thing on the Minneapolis music scene with a messy home life and new girlfriend. "The Kid" is Prince, and what comes off as a flashy biopic was technically never deemed as such.
Stars: Prince, Morris Day, Apollonia, Olga Karlatos, Clarence Williams III, Billy Sparks, Jerome Benton, the Time
Director: Albert Magnoli
Rating: R
Box office: $70 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 69 percent critics, 79 percent audience
Award Recognition: Academy Award for best original score; Grammy Awards for rock performance by a duo or group with vocals, best score soundtrack for visual media
Random: Prince’s girlfriend Vanity was cast in the lead, but after they split, Apollonia was cast.
