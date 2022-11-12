Pusateri, Timothy "Tim" Anthony

76, lifelong resident of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on November 7 at his home. Tim Pusateri was born to Gerry and Salvatore "Bill" Pusateri on May 26, 1946. Tim graduated from Riverview Gardens High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri Columbia. Tim formed enduring lifelong friendships throughout his life, including while an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Mizzou. He served in the United States Marine Corps until December 1970, when he received an honorable discharge. Tim married Jeri Fulk on April 24, 1971, and celebrated 51 years of marriage last spring. Jeri was by Tim's side throughout, including at the very end. Tim worked in the retail car business for over four decades, including as co-owner of St. Ann Dodge and Westport Dodge dealerships. When not at work, Tim enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, blues and soul music, reading, vacations, and spending time with friends. Above all, though, Tim centered his life on his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and brother, and he took delight in being there with and for his family. Tim was tragically preceded in death by his brother, Vince Pusateri, in 1962. In 1991, Tim's parents passed away in separate hospitals within a 24-hour period. Tim lost his sister, Phyllisann Vallow, in 2017. Tim is survived by his loving wife Jeri; daughter Jordan Burroughs and her husband Bryan; son Kyle and his wife Lauren; son Phillip and his wife Maura; granddaughters Cosima and Antonina Pusateri and Marin Burroughs and grandson Bryson Burroughs; the extended Pusateri and Fulk families, who cherished him; and of course his many friends. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in memory of Tim to the Thompson Foundation for Autism, to St. Louis Impact Baseball and Softball, which provides baseball and softball training to youth no matter their background, or to a charity of your choice. The game of baseball brought joy to Tim from childhood through his last days, and it is hoped that Tim's memory might do the same for other children. Tim Pusateri was a loving husband and family man, an authentic and enduring friend, an honest and successful businessman, a dedicated fan, a wise mentor, and an unassuming, caring and kind human being.