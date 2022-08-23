 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pusha T

  • 0
Britain Gorillaz Concert

Pusha T performs on stage at All Points East at Victoria Park in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

When 8 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rapper Pusha T found fame as half of acclaimed hip-hop duo the Clipse before striking out on his own. His latest album, “It’s Almost Dry,” features Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists. It's one of the year's best hip-hop releases.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News