When 8 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rapper Pusha T found fame as half of acclaimed hip-hop duo the Clipse before striking out on his own. His latest album, “It’s Almost Dry,” features Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists. It's one of the year's best hip-hop releases.