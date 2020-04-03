Put a ring on it

GH: Billy Jr. brings style expert Gussie along to look at engagement rings at Ylang Ylang.

BO: Billy says ring shopping is one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do. Oh, but as he continues speaking, it’s clearer that he means dealing with his family’s reaction to this engagement will be the hardest thing. “Everybody in our family has been trying to tell me how I’m supposed to feel, and I’m trying to tell you guys I’m ready to take these steps.”

GH: Gussie, while standing at a jewelry store, still thinks Billy should give it more time before jumping into an engagement. “It would be better for the family and for you,” he says. “I would try to smooth everything out and then do it.” That’s mostly solid advice, but I am annoyed by the constant reminders about how everything affects the rest of the family. It doesn’t!

A bearded Billy tells us — in an interview that appears to have been filmed separately from everything else — that he is reassured by Gussie’s advice.

BO: A sales clerk approaches to help the boys, and Gussie describes Marissa as being a bit on the wild side. No, she’s not, Billy argues: “She’s my soulmate.”

GH: Billy tells the clerk that he’s looking for a wedding ring. That’s different from an engagement ring, right?

BO: Gussie’s description of Marissa is actually more helpful in picking a ring-style.

Billy asks what’s in style these days, and the clerk says a classic, round design is very in. She pulls from the case a modestly sized ring with a delicate band.