Putin vows to pressure Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the "liberation" of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia's main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.

"We aren't in a rush," the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hardline politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine's example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia's manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin said of the the Ukrainian counteroffensive: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends."

He noted Ukraine tried to strike civilian infrastructure in Russia and "we so far have responded with restraint, but just yet."

He said Ukraine attempted to launch attacks "near our nuclear facilities, nuclear power plants," adding that "we will retaliate if they fail to understand that such methods are unacceptable."

Russia has reported numerous explosions and fires at civilian infrastructure in areas near Ukraine, as well munitions depots and other facilities. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

Putin also sought Friday to assuage India's concern about the conflict in Ukraine, telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow wants to see a quick end to the fighting and alleging that Ukrainian officials won't negotiate. Putin's remarks with Modi echoed comments during Thursday's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Putin said he and Xi "discussed what we should do in the current conditions to efficiently counter unlawful restrictions" imposed by the West. China and India have refused to join the sanctions, increasing their purchases of Russian oil and gas to help Moscow offset the financial restrictions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.