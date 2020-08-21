Putting green

The Lueken and Poling families enjoy hanging out together, which is a good thing because their properties in Kirkwood back up to each other. The Luekens installed a sport court a couple of years ago with the idea that the kids could play and shoot baskets together.
As quarantine kept them at home in spring, they eyed an unused, narrow strip of land between the houses. “Of course our husbands are like, yeah, we could do it,” said Laura Lueken.
So the families — Mike and Laura and their son, Glen, 8, and Maggie and Matt Poling and their kids Ellie, 15, Nora, 12, Luke, 10, and Mary, 5, turned it into a group project that involved hauling eight tons of rock and 3½ tons of sand.
The piles went into driveways and everyone went to work with wheelbarrows and buckets, hauling the materials. A neighbor who used to do carpet installation in college cut a strip of special green turf for them.
They bought a few hole cups online, figured out where to put them, and added string lights for ambience and night play. They also added a table for holding drinks.
The sand underneath the turf allows them to change the terrain of the course a bit, and the kids have enjoyed making obstacles. Glen plays Junior PGA golf, and for his birthday in April he got some cones for new putting challenges. The families split the $2,000 cost.
“Everybody pitched in — the moms, the dads the kids,” said Laura Lueken. “That’s what made it really cool.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!