Pyramid Lake Scenic Byway

National Scenic Byway; Nevada; 37 miles
Sponsored by Native Americans and completely within the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation, this byway skirts one of the largest desert lakes in the world. Landlocked on the desert floor, the color of the water changes from green to turquoise to deep blue as the temperature varies and as the levels of calcium carbonate in the water fluctuates.
The lake is also a resting point for migrating waterfowl, and it features its namesake rock in the shape of an Egyptian pyramid and towers 400 feet above the surface of the lake.