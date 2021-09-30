Q in the Lou returns as an in-person barbecue festival after last year’s pandemic-necessitated virtual event. Visitors can purchase barbecue from hometown favorites Pappy’s Smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House and Beast Craft BBQ Co. as well as visiting pitmasters from restaurants including Ubons BBQ in Yazoo City, Mississippi; Que49 Smokehouse in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio. Other attractions include live music and the Rib Rumble, a rib-meat-eating contest. Admission is free, but Pit Passes, which include all-you-can-eat barbecue and free beverages, are available for purchase. By Ian Froeb