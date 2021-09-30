 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Q in the Lou
0 comments

Q in the Lou

  • 0
Q in the Lous barbecue event in St. Louis

Ribs from Memphis Barbecue Co., of Horn Lake, Miss., at Q in the Lou in 2015

 

When 5-9 p.m. Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 3 • Where Kiener Plaza • How much Free; food and drink available for purchase • More info qinthelou.com

Q in the Lou returns as an in-person barbecue festival after last year’s pandemic-necessitated virtual event. Visitors can purchase barbecue from hometown favorites Pappy’s Smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House and Beast Craft BBQ Co. as well as visiting pitmasters from restaurants including Ubons BBQ in Yazoo City, Mississippi; Que49 Smokehouse in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio. Other attractions include live music and the Rib Rumble, a rib-meat-eating contest. Admission is free, but Pit Passes, which include all-you-can-eat barbecue and free beverages, are available for purchase. By Ian Froeb

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News