Quarries
Quarries

Carondelet Park

Three visitors walk through an area known as the bear pits Aug. 16, 2020, in Carondelet Park. 
Whitecliff Park

Megan Beebe-Lavacki and her 2-year-old son, Link Lavacki, walk through Whitecliff Park on Aug. 16, 2020, in Crestwood. 
Rocky ridge at Klondike Park

Outcroppings from a bluff, 250 feet above the Missouri River valley, dominate this view in Klondike Park in 2003.

Imagine trucks and trains carting away loads of sand and gravel from quarries transformed into parkland. Klondike Park in St. Charles County is named for the Klondike Quarry, which mined limestone and sand to use for glass production. In Crestwood, trails in Whitecliff Park lead around an abandoned quarry. Trails wind around large, abandoned stones left over from the century-old Meramec Highlands Quarry at Dee Koestering Park in Kirkwood, where an overlook tells the history of the site. The Flint Quarry Trail at West Tyson Park is named for the shallow flint quarries where, for thousands of years, native Americans found flint for tools and points on weapons. Depressions along the ridge, only a few feet deep, mark where they once dug. Large holes in the bedrock and stones along trails at Rockwoods Reservation remain from quarries there. In the early 20th century, workers carved out a hillside for a stone quarry at Carondelet Park in St. Louis, creating a dangerous ledge. Workers then built a stone ledge at the dropoff, and people started calling the ledge “the bear pits,” though there’s no solid evidence bears ever lived there.

📍 Klondike Park, 4600 South Highway 94, Augusta

📍 Whitecliff Park, 9245 Whitecliff Lane

📍 Dee Koestering Park, 1703 Marshall Road, Kirkwood

📍 West Tyson Park, 131 North Outer Road East, Eureka

📍 Rockwoods Reservation, 2751 Glencoe Road, Wildwood

📍 Carondelet Park, 3900 Holly Hills Boulevard

