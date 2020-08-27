Imagine trucks and trains carting away loads of sand and gravel from quarries transformed into parkland. Klondike Park in St. Charles County is named for the Klondike Quarry, which mined limestone and sand to use for glass production. In Crestwood, trails in Whitecliff Park lead around an abandoned quarry. Trails wind around large, abandoned stones left over from the century-old Meramec Highlands Quarry at Dee Koestering Park in Kirkwood, where an overlook tells the history of the site. The Flint Quarry Trail at West Tyson Park is named for the shallow flint quarries where, for thousands of years, native Americans found flint for tools and points on weapons. Depressions along the ridge, only a few feet deep, mark where they once dug. Large holes in the bedrock and stones along trails at Rockwoods Reservation remain from quarries there. In the early 20th century, workers carved out a hillside for a stone quarry at Carondelet Park in St. Louis, creating a dangerous ledge. Workers then built a stone ledge at the dropoff, and people started calling the ledge “the bear pits,” though there’s no solid evidence bears ever lived there.

📍 Klondike Park, 4600 South Highway 94, Augusta

📍 Whitecliff Park, 9245 Whitecliff Lane