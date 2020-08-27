Nash Boivin, 4, of Arnold and Lexi Klemme, 6, of Oakville feed the goats Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Kathleen Niemczyk and Don Young of Maryland Heights visit the horse and cattle stables Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Animal Farm at Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Remains of a beer garden at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County
Post-Dispatch file
Mariasol Figueroa Johannes leads the pack of cyclists at the Penrose Park Velodrome on April 25, 2013.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Ginger Tamilio feeds the ducks Jan. 10, 2020, at the Tower Grove Park ruins.
Photo by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch
A log cabin built in the 1850s is dismantled for preservation on Jan. 28, 2013, in Town and Country. The cabin had been scheduled for demolition but was deconstructed and moved to Drace Park.
Post-Dispatch file
Robin Machiran, an archeologist with the Archeological Research Center, digs in 2006 at Spanish Land Grant Park in Florissant. More than 10,000 items from an 18th-century church and rectory were uncovered.
Post-Dispatch file
A replica of a mastodon skeleton is on display in the museum at the Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial.
Post-Dispatch file
Artist Mary Miss used concrete ruins of a 1929 swimming pool for her deck-like sculpture "Pool Complex: Orchard Valley."
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Griffin Walter, 7, helps keep remote-control cars on the track Aug. 17, 2020, at Greentree Park in Kirkwood.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Donkeys are stabled at a red barn at Suson Animal Farm in Suson Park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Tony Gallo volunteers at an archaeological dig in July 2014 at Cahokia Mounds.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Quadricycles, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and bicycles are available for rent at Creve Coeur Park.
Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch
Sarge, a horse stabled at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country, waits to be fed by Daniel Feinstein on Aug. 17, 2020. Equine-Assisted Therapy uses the stables and grounds at the park for its program.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Erin Fete of Ballwin photographs her children Aug. 18, 2020, in the horse and cattle barn at Suson Farm in Suson Park. From left, posing with Kay-Kay the Belgian horse: Brinley, 6, Mary, 8, Brody, 3, and Addy, 8.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Rey and Angela Umali of Kimmswick get in a little fishing and reading Aug. 18, 2020, at Suson Park in South County. It was their first visit to the park.
Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Horses graze in January 2019 at Longview Farm Park in Town and Country.
Imagine trucks and trains carting away loads of sand and gravel from quarries transformed into parkland. Klondike Park in St. Charles County is named for the Klondike Quarry, which mined limestone and sand to use for glass production. In Crestwood, trails in Whitecliff Park lead around an abandoned quarry. Trails wind around large, abandoned stones left over from the century-old Meramec Highlands Quarry at Dee Koestering Park in Kirkwood, where an overlook tells the history of the site. The Flint Quarry Trail at West Tyson Park is named for the shallow flint quarries where, for thousands of years, native Americans found flint for tools and points on weapons. Depressions along the ridge, only a few feet deep, mark where they once dug. Large holes in the bedrock and stones along trails at Rockwoods Reservation remain from quarries there. In the early 20th century, workers carved out a hillside for a stone quarry at Carondelet Park in St. Louis, creating a dangerous ledge. Workers then built a stone ledge at the dropoff, and people started calling the ledge “the bear pits,” though there’s no solid evidence bears ever lived there.
📍Klondike Park, 4600 South Highway 94, Augusta
📍Whitecliff Park, 9245 Whitecliff Lane
📍Dee Koestering Park, 1703 Marshall Road, Kirkwood
📍West Tyson Park, 131 North Outer Road East, Eureka
