Quigley leads in Tucson
Brett Quigley birdied six of the last seven holes Friday for a 9-under-par 64 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Cologuard Classic. The winner a month ago in Morocco in his second Champions start, the 50-year-old Quigley birdied Nos. 12-15 and 17-18 on the Tucson (Ariz.) National's Catalina Course.
Robert Karlsson was second, making five back-nine birdies in a 65. Steve Stricker, John Daly, Glen Day and Rod Pampling shot 67. Hall of Famers Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer were another stroke back along with Ken Tanigawa.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz shot 74. Playing alongside Karlsson and Thongchai Jaidee in the last group of the day off the first tee, Smoltz had five birdies, but made a triple bogey on the par-4 third and had three bogeys.
Dan Caesar • 314-340-8175
@caesardan on Twitter