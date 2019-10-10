When 7 p.m. Friday • Where Farrell Auditorium, St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much $10 • More info 314-721-0072; metrotix.com
A jazz and poetry performance complements the current art exhibition “The Shape of Abstraction.” Two lauded performers, both reared in St. Louis, offer original compositions. Quincy Troupe, now a poet based in New York, wrote a piece for the exhibition, which features five generations of black artists’ work. Keyon Harrold, a trumpeter, has recorded with artists including Keith Richards and Beyoncé. “The Shape of Abstraction” includes more than 40 of some 80 pieces donated to the St. Louis Art Museum by Ron and Monique Ollie. By Jane Henderson