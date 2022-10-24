"R&B Kings" with Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginwuine

Folks need to be careful when throwing around titles like King and Queen around, especially when there is a “Kings of R&B” tour and Usher’s name is nowhere to be found. But in light of the dearth of major R&B tours hitting town in November, this “Kings of R&B” tour gets a pass. The tour features the group Jagged Edge along with Dru Hill and Ginuwine, who collectively are responsible for countless hits.