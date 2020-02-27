When 8:30 p.m. Saturday • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $30-$60 • More info thereadyroom.com
R&B Only, described as a night celebrating all types of dance music, returns to the Ready Room. “I was at too many parties where people were just standing around staring at each other,” says R&B Only founder Jabari Johnson. “I wanted to present an environment that encouraged people to talk, dance and enjoy the company of one another, all while experiencing amazing music.” The event is presented by COLORS Worldwide. By Kevin C. Johnson