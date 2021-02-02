 Skip to main content
'Race'
'Race'

Stephan James

This photo provided by Focus Features shows Stephan James as Jesse Owens in Stephen Hopkins’ "Race," a Focus Features release. (Thibault Grabherr/Focus Features via AP)

Release 2016 • Director Stephen Hopkins • Where to watch Prime Video

Stephan James portrays 1936 Berlin Olympics track and field champion Jesse Owens, dubbed “the fastest man alive."

Make it a double feature: 'Pride'

Release 2007 • Director Sunu Gonera • Where to Watch Prime Video

Philadelphia swim coach James Ellis, played by Terrence Howard, leads the first Black swim team at the Marcus Foster Recreation Center near Philadelphia.

Sports