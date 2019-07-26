Who and where • Rachel and Ron O'Shia of Belleville, and Denise Kung and David Murphy of Town and Country along the Cherry Walk on the grounds of Blarney Castle and Gardens, County Cork, Ireland.
The trip • They took a tour through Scotland and Ireland in late August. They saw the the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and visited some golf courses.
Travel tip • Don't bring golf clubs to Scotland or Ireland. The courses rent out "far nicer clubs than I would ever own," says Denise. "Also, climbing to the top of Blarney Castle to lie down, lean over backward and kiss the Blarney Stone is overrated, she says. If the line is long, skip it and spend your time visiting the 60 acres that make up the breathtaking grounds. There is a Poison Garden, a waterfall, the Rock Close (an ancient druid settlement), arboretums and rivers (one of which passes over another)."