Radishes With Sesame Salt

Yield: 4 servings
1 bunch radishes (10 to 12 ounces)
3 tablespoons virgin coconut oil
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, white or black or a combination
½ teaspoon coarse sea salt, such as fleur de sel
1. Wash the radishes well and rub dry with paper towels. Discard any yellow or wilting leaves, but keep the stems intact. If the radishes are larger than 1 inch in diameter, halve or quarter lengthwise.
2. Melt the coconut oil either by heating in a small saucepan over low heat or microwaving in a small bowl in 5-second increments.
3. Line a large plate or rimmed baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Dip the bottom half of a radish into the oil, shake off excess, then sprinkle the oil-coated half with some sesame seeds and a tiny pinch of salt. Put on the prepared plate. Repeat with the remaining radishes, oil, sesame seeds and salt.
4. Refrigerate uncovered until the oil hardens, at least 5 minutes. Serve cold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!