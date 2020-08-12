You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Radishes With Sesame Salt
0 comments

Radishes With Sesame Salt

  • 0

Yield: 4 servings

1 bunch radishes (10 to 12 ounces)

3 tablespoons virgin coconut oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, white or black or a combination

½ teaspoon coarse sea salt, such as fleur de sel

1. Wash the radishes well and rub dry with paper towels. Discard any yellow or wilting leaves, but keep the stems intact. If the radishes are larger than 1 inch in diameter, halve or quarter lengthwise.

2. Melt the coconut oil either by heating in a small saucepan over low heat or microwaving in a small bowl in 5-second increments.

3. Line a large plate or rimmed baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Dip the bottom half of a radish into the oil, shake off excess, then sprinkle the oil-coated half with some sesame seeds and a tiny pinch of salt. Put on the prepared plate. Repeat with the remaining radishes, oil, sesame seeds and salt.

4. Refrigerate uncovered until the oil hardens, at least 5 minutes. Serve cold.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports