One of today’s best TV representations of a father figure is that of Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” He’s unafraid to be himself and show his love for his three children. And he learns from many mistakes (including embezzlement) and is affected by the tragic backstory of his crime-lord mother and emotionally abusive father. Instead of running away from his past misgivings, he owns up to them and sets a great example for his children with the mantra that “life is not perfect.” By Danielle Drake-Flam
Let’s hear it for the dads
Rafael Solano, ‘Jane the Virgin’
