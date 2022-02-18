Is it possible to make Steven Spielberg’s action/adventure classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark” even more exciting than it already is? What’s onscreen is already designed to keep you on the edge of your seat. One approach might be to have a full orchestra play John Williams’ epic score live as the film unspools — which is what the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is offering twice this weekend, with assistant conductor Stephanie Childress leading the way. The performances are rescheduled from May 16-17, 2020. Tickets from those dates will be honored, and a few more are still available. By Daniel Durchholz