Raja’s birthday
0 comments

Raja’s birthday

  • 0
RAJA 24TH BIRTHDAY

TUESDAY, DEC. 27, 2016 - Raja rips apart his presents Tuesday during the elephant's 24th birthday party at the St. Louis Zoo. ©Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

When 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday • Where River’s Edge, St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info stlzoo.org/raja

The St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the Asian’s birthday every year, but this one is a really big deal: He turns 27 on Dec. 27, which means it’s his “golden birthday,” the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence when one’s age is the same as the day on which they were born. Raja will stomp open special gifts, and visitors are encouraged to cheer him on. Guests can sign an oversize birthday card and learn more about elephants and conservation. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has fathered three female calves, as well as another calf due this summer to mother Rani. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports