Raja’s birthday

When 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday • Where River’s Edge, St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info stlzoo.org/raja
The St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the Asian’s birthday every year, but this one is a really big deal: He turns 27 on Dec. 27, which means it’s his “golden birthday,” the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence when one’s age is the same as the day on which they were born. Raja will stomp open special gifts, and visitors are encouraged to cheer him on. Guests can sign an oversize birthday card and learn more about elephants and conservation. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has fathered three female calves, as well as another calf due this summer to mother Rani. By Valerie Schremp Hahn