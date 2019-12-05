Ramen Fury

By Mixlore ($9.99)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 8 and up
What • Make and slurp up bowls of ramen with cards picturing different ingredients; swipe foods from your neighbors and sabotage other players’ bowls with spicy chili peppers.
What we thought • The packaging of this game made us smile and also give pause: it looks like a package of cellophane-wrapped ramen, and the cardboard box containing the cards looks like a dried noodle brick. The cellophane is a bit stronger than usual ramen wrapping, but the box is a bit flimsy. The rules are a little hard to understand at first, but we caught on quickly. The kids, 12 and 9, played it over and over, even as they ate their breakfast in the morning (toaster waffles, not ramen). Selecting and placing cards involves some luck and strategy, and the ramen format made it fun, and, if we’re really honest here, hungry for ramen. (Valerie Schremp Hahn)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐