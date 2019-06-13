For decades, Cliff Huxtable was a gold standard of TV fathers. That the character is African American was icing on the cake; network TV doesn’t feature many black fathers in leading roles. But the off-screen actions of Bill Cosby have change the way we view Dr. Huxtable. Enter Randall Pearson (portrayed by St. Louis’ own Emmy-winning Sterling K. Brown) from NBC’s “This Is Us.” Over three seasons and counting, Randall has been through some things including a nervous breakdown, quitting a high-paying job and finding the father who abandoned him at birth, only to watch him die. His marriage to Beth has taken its hits, especially when he successfully ran for office. But through it all, Randall has never failed his two girls — which later became three, after adopting a teenage girl. He’s lovable, strong, funny, proud, understanding (usually), imperfect, authentically black and a true father for the times. By Kevin C. Johnson
Breaking
Let’s hear it for the dads
Randall Pearson, ‘This Is Us’
