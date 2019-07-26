The trip • They spent 18 days in Ireland, wrapping a road trip around their daughter’s wedding at Cloonacauneen Castle in Galway. Stops and overnights included Cashel, Caher, Cobh, Limerick, Bunratty, Ballyshannon, Omagh, Derry, numerous castles and visits to the Cliffs of Moher and the much higher Slieve League cliffs.
Travel tip • “Talk to a local whenever you can. There’s always a great story if you open the door with a question, and the accents are splendid. This is made easier if you stay in bed-and-breakfasts because they generally come with plenty of helpful directions from your host and a pleasant breakfast filled with more conversation and an Irish breakfast.”