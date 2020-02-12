Raphael Saadiq, Jamila Woods, DJ Duggz

When 8 p.m. Wednesday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
Raphael Saadiq is an artist who has excelled through several iterations. Initially, we got to know him as part of the new jack swing group Tony! Toni! Tone! He followed that with another group, Lucy Pearl, before launching his neo-soul solo career with “Instant Vintage.” His last several releases, including the current “Jimmy Lee,” cast him as one of music’s leading soul revivalists. By Kevin C. Johnson