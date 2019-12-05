By Gamewright ($17.61)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 6 and up
What • Players move around the board, collecting numbered cards, aiming to amass the lowest score.
What we thought • Rat a Tat Roll manages to incorporate a little bit of everything: strategy, probability, memory and, of course, good old dumb luck. Players can choose how many of three dice to roll on each turn, aiming to obtain a desirable low-numbered card on display around the circular board. A roll of the die might also lead to a blind swap with one of your opponent's cards. My 6-year-old needed a couple of run-throughs with all of our cards literally on the table (you usually keep your hand hidden) to grasp the basic mechanics, but older kids will likely enjoy the challenge of managing all the different facets of gameplay. (IF)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐