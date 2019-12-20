As clutch a shot as Missouri’s made all season, Wes Clark knocked down a jumper to force the 2014 game’s 10th tie, 59-59, with 17.8 seconds left.
But Rayvonte Rice hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sank Missouri for good at Scottrade Center. Stunned and slackjawed, the Tigers could only watch the Illini players pile onto each other at halfcourt, celebrating a 62-59 victory.
“He made plays. He just had that look in his eye,” Illinois coach John Groce said of Rice, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “I thought he was really good defensively. What makes Ray special is Ray rebounds, Ray defends, Ray plays offense.”
Rice also delivered the game’s biggest assist, a feed to Nnanna Egwu for a dunk, good for a 59-57 lead with 1:53 left.