Braggin' Rights game

Illinois players celebrate after guard Rayvonte Rice (center facing up) hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired during the Braggin' Rights game between Missouri and Illinois at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

As clutch a shot as Missouri’s made all season, Wes Clark knocked down a jumper to force the 2014 game’s 10th tie, 59-59, with 17.8 seconds left.

But Rayvonte Rice hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sank Missouri for good at Scottrade Center. Stunned and slackjawed, the Tigers could only watch the Illini players pile onto each other at halfcourt, celebrating a 62-59 victory.

“He made plays. He just had that look in his eye,” Illinois coach John Groce said of Rice, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “I thought he was really good defensively. What makes Ray special is Ray rebounds, Ray defends, Ray plays offense.”

Rice also delivered the game’s biggest assist, a feed to Nnanna Egwu for a dunk, good for a 59-57 lead with 1:53 left. 

