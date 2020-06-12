🗳️ READER PICKS

First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com
Favorite attraction to show St. Louis visitors
1 • St. Louis Zoo
2 • Missouri Botanical Garden
3 • Gateway Arch
Favorite free attraction
1 • St. Louis Zoo
2 • St. Louis Art Museum
3 • Grant’s Farm
Favorite Forest Park attraction
1 • St. Louis Zoo
2 • St. Louis Art Museum
3 • The Muny
Favorite kids attraction
1 • City Museum
2 • St. Louis Zoo
3 • The Magic House
Favorite kids attraction for adults
1 • City Museum
2 • St. Louis Zoo
3 • St. Louis Science Center
Favorite park
1 • Forest Park
2 • Tower Grove Park
3 • Lone Elk County Park
Favorite dog park
1 • Shaw Dog Park
2 • SLU Dog Park and Ellen Clark Sculpture Garden; Maryland Heights Dogport (tie)
3 • University City Dog Park
Favorite place for an animal encounter
1 • Grant’s Farm
2 • St. Louis Zoo
3 • Purina Farms
Favorite historic site
1 • Old Courthouse
2 • Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
3 • Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site
Favorite place to learn something new
1 • Missouri History Museum
2 • St. Louis Science Center
3 • National Blues Museum
Favorite St. Louis
Zoo habitat
1 • Penguin & Puffin Coast
2 • River’s Edge
3 • Big Cat Country
Favorite festival or fair
1 • St. Louis Greek Festival
2 • Fair St. Louis
3 • Festival of Nations
Favorite parade
1 • Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown
2 • Mardi Gras Grand Parade
3 • St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown
Favorite escape room
1 • Escape STL
2 • Mastermind Room Escape; St. Louis Escape at the Darkness (tie)
3 • Escape the Room
Favorite haunted Halloween attraction
1 • Lemp Brewery Haunted House
2 • The Darkness
3 • Six Flags Fright Fest
Favorite ice skating rink
1 • Steinberg Skating Rink
2 • Winterfest at the Arch
3 • Kirkwood Ice Arena
Favorite place to see holiday lights
1 • Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch
2 • Candy Cane Lane
3 • Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden; Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park (tie)
Favorite July Fourth fireworks display
1 • Fair St. Louis
2 • St. Charles Riverfest
3 • Webster Groves Community Days
Favorite pool/water park
1 • Raging Rivers WaterPark
2 • Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags
3 • Aquaport in Maryland Heights
Favorite current Six Flags ride
1 • Batman: The Ride
2 • Log Flume
3 • Screamin’ Eagle coaster
Favorite casino
1 • River City Casino
2 • Ameristar Casino
3 • Lumière Place Casino
Favorite place for a selfie
1 • Busch Stadium
2 • Missouri Botanical Garden
3 • Gateway Arch
Favorite golf course
1 • Forest Park Highlands
2 • Bellerive Country Club
3 • Norman K. Probstein
Favorite current Cardinals player
1 • Yadier Molina
2 • Adam Wainwright
3 • Kolten Wong
Favorite current Blues player
1 • Ryan O’Reilly
2 • Jordan Bennington
3 • Vladimir Tarasenko
Favorite BattleHawks player
1 • Jordan Ta’amu
2 • Brian Folkerts
3 • Kenny Robinson
Favorite St. Louis pro sports team
1 • Cardinals
2 • Blues
3 • BattleHawks
Favorite shopping mall
1 • West County Center
2 • St. Louis Galleria
3 • Plaza Frontenac
Favorite boutique store
1 • STL-Style
2 • Seeds of Happiness
3 • Arch Apparel
Favorite 2019-20 addition to St. Louis
1 • St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
2 • St. Louis Wheel at Union Station
3 • St. Louis BattleHawks
