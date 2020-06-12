🗳️ READER PICKS
First-, second- and third-place picks by voters at stltoday.com

Favorite iconic St. Louis restaurant

Crown Candy 100th Anniversary

Heart-Stopping BLT with a chocolate malt at Crown Candy Kitchen

1 • Crown Candy Kitchen

2 • Rigazzi’s

3 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

Favorite St. Louis-based restaurant chain

1 • Sugarfire Smoke House

2 • Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

3 • Lion’s Choice

Favorite contemporary American restaurant

1 • Sidney Street Café

2 • Olive + Oak

3 • Annie Gunn’s

Favorite Bosnian restaurant

Balkan Treat Box

Patlidzan at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves

1 • Balkan Treat Box

2 • Grbic Restaurant

3 • Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches

Favorite Chinese restaurant

1 • Mai Lee

2 • Sesame

3 • Lona’s Lil Eats

Favorite French restaurant

1 • Brasserie by Niche

2 • Cafe Provencal

3 • Stone Soup Cottage

Favorite Indian restaurant

1 • House of India

2 • Himalayan Yeti; Everest Cafe & Bar (tie)

3 • Rasoi

Favorite Italian restaurant

1 • Rigazzi’s

2 • Trattoria Marcella

3 • LoRusso’s Cucina

Favorite Japanese/ sushi restaurant

1 • Drunken Fish

2 • Nudo House

3 • Cafe Mochi

Favorite Mediterranean/Greek restaurant

1 • Olympia Kebob House and Taverna

2 • Spiro’s Restaurant

3 • Michael’s Bar & Grill

Favorite Mexican restaurant

1 • Pueblo Solis; Hacienda Mexican Restaurant (tie)

2 • Chava’s Mexican Restaurant

3 • Mi Ranchito

Favorite Thai restaurant

1 • King & I

2 • Pad Thai St. Louis

3 • Lona’s Lil Eats

Favorite Vietnamese restaurant

Ian's Top 100: Mai Lee

Pho Tai at Mai Lee 

1 • Mai Lee; Pho Grand (tie)

2 • Little Saigon Cafe

3 • Lona’s Lil Eats

Favorite Irish pub

1 • Seamus McDaniel’s

2 • John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub & Garden

3 • O’Connell’s Pub

Favorite breakfast

1 • Uncle Bill’s Pancakes

2 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

3 • Southwest Diner; Chris’ Pancake & Dining; Shack Breakfast & Lunch (tie)

Favorite brunch

1 • Rooster

2 • Russell’s on Macklind

3 • The Stone Turtle

Favorite bakery/desserts

1 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

2 • McArthur’s Bakery

3 • Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Favorite doughnuts

1 • Donut Drive-In

2 • World’s Fair Doughnuts

3 • Old Town Donuts

Favorite frozen treats

Ted Drewes manages social distancing

Will Webster manages a line of customers May 29, 2020, at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa.

1 • Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

2 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

3 • Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

Favorite barbecue

1 • Hogtown Smokehouse

2 • Sugarfire Smoke House

3 • Pappy’s Smokehouse

Favorite burgers

1 • Seamus McDaniel’s

2 • Hi-Pointe Drive-In

3 • O’Connell’s Pub

Favorite french fries

1 • Mac’s Local Eats

2 • Seamus McDaniel’s

3 • Sugarfire Smokehouse

Favorite fried chicken

1 • Hodak’s Restaurant & Bar

2 • Rigazzi’s

3 • Byrd & Barrel; The Pat Connolly Tavern (tie)

Favorite wings

1 • Syberg’s

2 • Seamus McDaniel’s

3 • Hogtown Smokehouse

Favorite pizza

1 • Failoni’s/Uncle Leo’s

2 • Rigazzi’s

3 • Felix’s Pizza Pub

Favorite toasted ravioli

1 • Rigazzi’s

2 • Anthonino’s Taverna

3 • Seamus McDaniel’s

Favorite deli/sandwiches

Gioia's restaurant expansion

Adam Gaffney hands a customer a sandwich on March 15, 2018, at Gioia's Deli in St. Louis. 

1 • Gioia’s Deli

2 • Blues City Deli

3 • Nora’s

Favorite vegan/vegetarian fare

1 • Lulu’s Local Eatery

2 • SweetArt

3 • Frida’s

Favorite diner

1 • Southwest Diner

2 • Courtesy Diner

3 • Eat-Rite Diner; City Diner (tie)

Favorite seafood restaurant

Peacemaker

A whole lobster basket at Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

1 • Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co.

2 • Broadway Oyster Bar

3 • Oceano Bistro

Favorite fine-dining restaurant

1 • LoRusso’s Cucina

2 • Sidney Street Cafe

3 • Tony’s

Favorite Southern/soul-food restaurant

GRACE MEAT + THREE

Roast beef with bone marrow mushroom gravy, crispy leeks, bourbon whipped sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallow topping, cornbread and collard greens at Grace Meat + Three, 4270 Manchester Avenue, in the Grove neighborhood. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

1 • Grace Meat + Three

2 • Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust

3 • Southern

Favorite steakhouse

1 • Tucker’s Place

2 • Citizen Kane’s Steak House

3 • Twisted Tree Steakhouse

Favorite food truck

1 • Seoul Taco

2 • Guerrilla Street Food

3 • Gioia’s Deli

Favorite farmers market

Soulard Farmers Market

Sharon Wiszkon of Wiszkon's Produce puts out jalapeño peppers and tomatoes for sale on April 17, 2015, at Soulard Farmers Market. 

1 • Soulard Farmers Market

2 • Kirkwood Farmers Market

3 • Tower Grove Farmers Market and Bazaar

Favorite grocery store

1 • Schnucks

2 • Dierbergs

3 • Trader Joe’s; Aldi (tie)

Favorite late-night dining

1 • Felix’s Pizza Pub

2 • Courtesy Diner; Uncle Bill’s Pancakes (tie)

3 • Mission Taco Joint

Favorite restaurant/bar patio

1 • Billy G’s Kirkwood

2 • Seamus McDaniel’s

3 • Tamm Avenue Bar

Favorite beer bar

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown

Spectators crowd the sidewalk in front of Seamus McDaniel's on Tamm Avenue to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown on March 17, 2015, in St. Louis.

1 • Seamus McDaniel’s

2 • International Tap House

3 • Budweiser Brew House

Favorite craft brewery

1 • Heavy Riff Brewing

2 • Schlafly/the St. Louis Brewery

3 • Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Favorite retail craft-beer selection

1 • Total Wine & More

2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits

3 • Schnucks

Favorite beer festival

1 • St. Charles Oktoberfest

2 • Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival

3 • Oktoberfest St. Louis (at Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.)

Favorite wine bar

1 • Sasha’s Wine Bars

2 • 33 Wine Shop & Bar

3 • Robust Wine Bar

Favorite winery

Chaumette Vineyards & Winery

Richard "Dick" Jones, a wine educator, pours a 2013 Unoaked Chardonel for Mike and Jan Yamnitz of Owensville, Mo., in the Tasting Room at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery in St. Genevieve on Sept. 10, 2014.

1 • Chaumette Vineyards & Winery

2 • Stone Hill Winery

3 • Montelle Winery

Favorite retail wine selection

1 • Total Wine & More

2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits

3 • The Wine and Cheese Place

Favorite restaurant/bar cocktails

1 • Narwhal’s Crafted

2 • Planter’s House

3 • Seamus McDaniel’s

Favorite to-go cocktails

1 • Narwhal’s Crafted

2 • Tamm Avenue Bar

3 • Mission Taco Joint

Favorite distillery

1 • Square One Brewery & Distillery

2 • Switchgrass Spirits

3 • StilL 630

Favorite retail liquor/spirits selection

1 • Total Wine & More

2 • Randall’s Wines & Spirits

3 • Friar Tuck Beverage

Favorite coffee shop

1 • Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream

2 • Kaldi’s Coffee

3 • Park Avenue Coffee; Picasso’s Coffee House (tie)

