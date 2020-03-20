GH: It’s later, presumably the same evening, and Christi, Haley and some of her LA friends are out on the town. A toast to Haley’s great friends! Looks like Christi finally got a margarita.

BO: Judging by the three menus carefully standing in a row on the tabletop, I’m going to guess the restaurant is called Paloma.

GH: Those weird menus caught my eye, too. It seems they are cleverly concealing enough TV lighting instruments to illuminate a sports arena.

BO: Haley describes her mother as a great “wingwoman.” We’ll note that both Gussie and Billy Jr. used a similar word to describe Jake. (Add this to the drinking game.)

GH: Haley’s friends — they’re not identified in the chyron, so I won’t get too attached — point out that guys always hit on her when they go out. Now that she’s finally single, she can do something about it.

BO: “This is just the start of your prime,” says an anonymous Haley friend.

GH: Right on cue, a handsome man enters. It’s Wade, the manager of this fine establishment, coming to check in. Christi seizes the opportunity to jump in and introduce her daughter, who is embarrassed. Wade brings over a round of tequila shots. He shows off his belt buckle, and the girls go wild.

BO: Haley Friend says the manager is cute and that Haley is “single and ready to mingle.”

Haley fidgets with the straps on her tank top. I’m just as awkward. Don’t hit on the bar staff, Haley — not in front of your mom.