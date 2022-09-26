Reba McEntire,Oct. 22

Queen Reba is back! Country music superstar Reba McEntire is on her way to Enterprise Center and we can’t wait to see what array of hits she’ll share with her fans. There’s so many – “Fancy,” “If You See Him, If You See Her,” “Does He Love You,” “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” “Turn on the Radio,” and “Whoever’s in New England.” “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.” McEntire will release “The Ultimate Christmas Collection” on Oct. 14, shortly before her tour lands in St. Louis. The collection will compile favorites from past Christmas releases along with “I Needed Christmas” from the Lifetime movie “Reba McEnitre’s Christmas in Tune.” McEntire recently joined the cast of the ABC mystery show “Big Sky” in its third season as a character known as Sunny Barnes.