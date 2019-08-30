Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Bait
Where 4239 Lindell Boulevard • More info 314-405-2797; baitstl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday
The cuisine • Chef Ceaira Jackson presents exuberant seafood dishes, with dazzling presentations backed by thoughtful compositions.
What to order • The Flaming Wicked Prawns in a broth of dark beer and sherry and the whole fried red snapper best embody the Bait experience.
Bulrush
Where 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday
The cuisine • At one of the best new restaurants of recent years, Rob Connoley presents modern interpretations of historical Ozark foodways from 1820-1870.
What to order • The oft-changing tasting menu ($100 per person, tax and service included) provides the full Bulrush experience, but there is also an a-la-carte food menu at the bar.
The Midwestern Meat & Drink
Where 900 Spruce Street • More info 314-696-2573; midwesternstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday except during sporting events and major downtown events)
The cuisine • Barbecue, burgers and more from Ben Welch, who won acclaim for his late Maryland Heights restaurant Big Baby Q and Smokehouse, and the team behind the blockbuster downtown restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse
What to order • The standout dish is the weekend-only Crispy Pig Head: smoked and then cooked confit-style in lard and finished in the oven at high heat. (You must order it at least 48 hours in advance.) For everyday dining, go with the pastrami platter with pit beans and collard greens as sides.
Il Palato
Where Il Palato, 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday
The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V) and chef Tim Adams.
What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Savage
Where 2655 Ann Avenue • More info 314-354-8488; savagestl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday (open at noon for drinks and limited a-la-carte menu)
The cuisine • The best new restaurant of 2018 showcases the culinary talents of Logan Ely, who transforms “humble” ingredients through fermentation, preservation and possibly alchemy into delicious, forward-thinking dishes.
What to order • Place yourself in Ely’s hands with either the six-course ($55) or 12-course ($75) tasting menu.
