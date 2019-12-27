Recently recommended restaurants for Dec. 27

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
58Hundred
Where 5800 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-279-5799; 58hundred.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The team behind the Block in Webster Groves is serving hearty, homey fare in the city’s Southwest Garden neighborhood.
What to order • The kitchen smokes and then roasts chicken for a more flavorful take on the typical roasted-chicken entree.
Akar
Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.
What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.
Alta Calle
Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.
What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.
Bait
Where 4239 Lindell Boulevard • More info 314-405-2797; baitstl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Chef Ceaira Jackson presents exuberant seafood dishes, with dazzling presentations backed by thoughtful compositions.
What to order • The Flaming Wicked Prawns in a broth of dark beer and sherry and the whole fried red snapper best embody the Bait experience.
The Bellwether
Where The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily
The cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.
What to order • Chef Thomas Futrell’s standout dishes include a scallop carpaccio and a range of pastas.
Chao Baan
Where 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-Saturday
The cuisine • You likely know the Prapaisilp family from their South Grand anchor the King & I. At Chao Baan, they are serving homestyle fare from Thailand’s northeast and south.
What to order • Go with a group and order many dishes to share family-style: the whole fried fish, nam tok and khao tod nam sod among them.
Cocina Latina
Where 508 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-696-2294; facebook.com/cocinaslatina • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • The restaurant Maritza Rios has dreamed of opening since she moved to St. Louis from New York City almost 20 years ago. Here she serves lomo saltado, ají de gallina and more dishes from her native Peru.
What to order • Ceviche, mahi mahi “cooked” in lime juice and punctuated with the chile heat of ají limo, is an energizing start to any meal here.
The Curry Club
Where 1635 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-778-7777; stlcurryclub.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • A counter-service Indian restaurant with a focus on the cuisines of south India. The lunch special features your choice of two curries with rice and naan for $5.99.
What to order • The lunch special is hard to resist, but the chef making dosas to order to one side of the counter will tempt you.
Han Lao
Where 1250 Strassner Drive, Brentwood • More info 314-932-1354; hanlaostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Thom Chantharasy showcases the cuisine of his native Laos. In addition to Lao fare, some Thai dishes are also available.
What to order • Khao poon is a spicy soup (pork broth, red-curry paste and coconut milk) with ground pork, vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs.
Jerk Soul
Where 2016 Salisbury Street • More info 314-601-3871; facebook.com/jerksoulstl • Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday (closed Saturday)
The cuisine • Jerk chicken, braised oxtails and more stellar Caribbean fare from a carryout-only storefront in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.
What to order • Jerk chicken is the star here, either as a standalone dish or as the featured ingredient in pizza or other fusion dishes.
Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience
Where 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-220-8541; malinchestl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Saturday-Sunday (closed Tuesday)
The cuisine • The family behind the late Mexican restaurant Señor Pique returns with a selection of dishes inspired by memories of their native Mexico City.
What to order • There are no misses on the tight menu, but definitely don’t miss the Del Trompo (an oversized taco al pastor) and the Arrechera Calavera (a steak taco accented with bone marrow).
Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches
Where 7293 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-776-9225; mikeshotdogsstl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The eponymous Mike Eagan Jr. dishes up hot dogs with toppings both expected (a Chicago-style dog) and not as well as burgers, sandwiches and soups.
What to order • Besides the hot dogs (I like the spicy Volcano and Old Mexico varieties), Mike’s serves very good gumbo and the best buffalo-chicken sandwich in town.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Pie Guy Pizza
Where 4189 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-899-0444; pieguystl.com • Hours 4:30 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • New York-style pizza by the slice or whole pie is the focus of Pie Guy Pizza, Mitch Frost’s pizzeria in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district. Bonus: The restaurant’s walk-up window is open until 3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday
What to order • Pizza, I guess? The crust, based on a sourdough starter and cold-fermented for three days, is terrific however you top it.
Rockwell Beer Co. (Brasswell)
Where 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue • More info 314-256-1657; rockwellbeer.com • Hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • This new craft brewery in the city’s Botanical Heights neighborhood includes Brasswell, a casual dining concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft serving burgers, brats and other beer-friendly fare.
What to order • Craft’s Brasserie by Niche provides the template for Braswell’s griddled burger.
Sides of Seoul
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.
What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.
Sol Azteca
Where 4232 South Broadway, Suite A • More info 314-449-1505 • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • At this small Mount Pleasant storefront, owner Jesus Rojas features dishes from his native Mexico City.
What to order • The Big Quesadilla is a Mexico City-style quesadilla: a long, oblong corn tortilla folded over its fillings. Opt for the cochinita pibil as the meat.
Thai Table
Where 7403 Manchester Road, Maplewood • More info 314-449-6919; thaitablestl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday)
The cuisine • Natthinee “Joy” Teerakawanid serves a personal selection of Thai dishes, including recipes she learned growing up in Buriram in northeastern Thailand.
What to order • Nam tok beef delivers grilled steak with cilantro, red onion, scallion and toasted rice in a very spicy, lime-sharpened dressing.
West End Bistro
Where West End Bistro, 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; westendbistrostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • Kevin and Marion Green serve appealing, classic bistro fare in a neighborhood setting.
What to order • Seafood is a house specialty, especially the crab-cake appetizer, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.
Wok O Taco
Where 10633 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-473-1027 • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Brothers Abel and Marcos Cervantes offer both Mexican and Chinese fare — and a few dishes that mash up the two cuisines.
What to order • The best of the Mexican-Chinese fusion dishes is fried rice with al pastor-style pork. Be sure to add the tomatillo salsa.
By Ian Froeb