Recently recommended restaurants for Dec. 27

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.

58Hundred

Where 5800 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-279-5799; 58hundred.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)

The cuisine • The team behind the Block in Webster Groves is serving hearty, homey fare in the city’s Southwest Garden neighborhood.

What to order • The kitchen smokes and then roasts chicken for a more flavorful take on the typical roasted-chicken entree.

Akar

Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)

The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.

What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.

Alta Calle

Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)

The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.

What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.