Recently recommended restaurants for Jan. 10

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Akar
Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.
What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday
The cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.
What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.
Bulrush
Where 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday (closed Monday-Wednesday)
The cuisine • At one of the best new restaurants of recent years, Rob Connoley presents modern interpretations of historical Ozark foodways from 1820-1870.
What to order • The oft-changing tasting menu ($100 per person, tax and service included) provides the full Bulrush experience, but there is also an a-la-carte food menu at the bar.
Chao Baan
Where 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-Saturday
The cuisine • You likely know the Prapaisilp family from their South Grand anchor the King & I. At Chao Baan, they are serving homestyle fare from Thailand’s northeast and south.
What to order • Go with a group and order many dishes to share family-style: the whole fried fish, nam tok and khao tod nam sod among them.
The Curry Club
Where 1635 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-778-7777; stlcurryclub.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • A counter-service Indian restaurant with a focus on the cuisines of south India. The lunch special features your choice of two curries with rice and naan for $5.99.
What to order • The lunch special is hard to resist, but the chef making dosas to order to one side of the counter will tempt you.
Il Palato
Where 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V).
What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.
Indo
Where 1641 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-899-9333; indo-stl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Sunday, lunch Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Nick Bognar, who electrified the area sushi scene at Nippon Tei, stakes his claim to the highest rank of St. Louis chefs at the wondrous, four-star Indo. Here he matches his peerless nigiri sushi with thoughtful cooking drawn from family history, the traditions of Japan and Thailand and his own restless creativity.
What to order • The limited-availability omakase menu is the greatest Indo experience, but the a-la-carte menu also dazzles with nigiri sushi, laab, short-rib curry, crab donabe rice and more.
Jerk Soul
Where 2016 Salisbury Street • More info 314-601-3871; facebook.com/jerksoulstl • Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday (closed Saturday)
The cuisine • Jerk chicken, braised oxtails and more stellar Caribbean fare from a carryout-only storefront in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.
What to order • Jerk chicken is the star here, either as a standalone dish or as the featured ingredient in pizza or other fusion dishes.
The Last Kitchen
Where 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelasthotelstl.com • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily
The cuisine • Chef Evy Swoboda traveled states bordering the Mississippi River for inspiration for the restaurant inside the new Last Hotel.
What to order • Frog legs with red beans and rice are a standout from the dinner menu; from the all-day bar menu, try the smoked and then fried chicken bites.
Mayo Ketchup
Where 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Mandy Estrella (aka Plantain Girl) serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban fare in a fast-casual setting.
What to order • Roasted pork is a highlight on the strong menu, both as pernil with arroz con gandules or as part of a classic Cuban sandwich.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Rockwell Beer Co. (Brasswell)
Where 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue • More info 314-256-1657; rockwellbeer.com • Hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • This new craft brewery in the city’s Botanical Heights neighborhood includes Brasswell, a casual dining concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft serving burgers, brats and other beer-friendly fare.
What to order • Craft’s Brasserie by Niche provides the template for Brasswell’s griddled burger.
Sides of Seoul
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.
What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.
Taco Circus
Where 4940 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-899-0061; tacocircus.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Austin, Texas, native Christian Ethridge has relocated his Tex-Mex restaurant to bigger digs in Southwest Garden.
What to order • The menu features generous portions, including burritos with luscious pork steak and the St. Cecelia Plate, huevos rancheros with ground beef simmered in New Mexico red chile.
West End Bistro
Where West End Bistro, 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; westendbistrostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • Kevin and Marion Green serve appealing, classic bistro fare in a neighborhood setting.
What to order • Seafood is a house specialty, especially the crab-cake appetizer, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.
By Ian Froeb