Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Akar
Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.
What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.
Alta Calle
Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840 • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.
What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday
The cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.
What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.
The Bellwether
Where The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily
The cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.
What to order • Chef Thomas Futrell’s standout dishes include a scallop carpaccio and a range of pastas.
Bulrush
Where 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday
The cuisine • At one of the best new restaurants of recent years, Rob Connoley presents modern interpretations of historical Ozark foodways from 1820-1870.
What to order • The oft-changing tasting menu ($100 per person, tax and service included) provides the full Bulrush experience, but there is also an a-la-carte food menu at the bar.
Chao Baan
Where 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-Saturday
The cuisine • You likely know the Prapaisilp family from their South Grand anchor the King & I. At Chao Baan, they are serving homestyle fare from Thailand’s northeast and south.
What to order • Go with a group and order many dishes to share family-style: the whole fried fish, nam tok and khao tod nam sod among them.
Han Lao
Where 1250 Strassner Drive, Brentwood • More info 314-932-1354; hanlaostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Thom Chantharasy showcases the cuisine of his native Laos. In addition to Lao fare, some Thai dishes are also available.
What to order • Khao poon is a spicy soup (pork broth, red-curry paste and coconut milk) with ground pork, vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs.
Il Palato
Where 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday
The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V) and chef Tim Adams.
What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.
Indo
Where 1641 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-899-9333; indo-stl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Sunday, lunch Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Nick Bognar, who electrified the area sushi scene at Nippon Tei, stakes his claim to the highest rank of St. Louis chefs at the wondrous, four-star Indo. Here he matches his peerless nigiri sushi with thoughtful cooking drawn from family history, the traditions of Japan and Thailand and his own restless creativity.
What to order • The limited-availability omakase menu is the greatest Indo experience, but the a-la-carte menu also dazzles with nigiri sushi, laab, short-rib curry, crab donabe rice and more.
The Last Kitchen
Where 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelasthotelstl.com • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily
The cuisine • Chef Evy Swoboda traveled states bordering the Mississippi River for inspiration for the restaurant inside the new Last Hotel.
What to order • Frog legs with red beans and rice are a standout from the dinner menu; from the all-day bar menu, try the smoked and then fried chicken bites.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Sides of Seoul
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.
What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.
Sol Azteca
Where 4232 South Broadway, Suite A • More info 314-449-1505 • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • At this small Mount Pleasant storefront, owner Jesus Rojas features dishes from his native Mexico City.
What to order • The Big Quesadilla is a Mexico City-style quesadilla: a long, oblong corn tortilla folded over its fillings. Opt for the cochinita pibil as the meat.
By Ian Froeb