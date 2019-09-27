Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Bait
Where 4239 Lindell Boulevard • More info 314-405-2797; baitstl.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Saturday
The cuisine • Chef Ceaira Jackson presents exuberant seafood dishes, with dazzling presentations backed by thoughtful compositions.
What to order • The Flaming Wicked Prawns in a broth of dark beer and sherry and the whole fried red snapper best embody the Bait experience.
The Bellwether
Where The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily
The cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.
What to order • Chef Thomas Futrell’s standout dishes include a scallop carpaccio and a range of pastas.
Bulrush
Where 3307 Washington Boulevard • More info 314-449-1208; bulrushstl.com • Hours Dinner Thursday-Sunday
The cuisine • At one of the best new restaurants of recent years, Rob Connoley presents modern interpretations of historical Ozark foodways from 1820-1870.
What to order • The oft-changing tasting menu ($100 per person, tax and service included) provides the full Bulrush experience, but there is also an a-la-carte food menu at the bar.
Elmwood
Where 2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-261-4708; elmwoodstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday
The cuisine • Acclaimed chef Adam Altnether returns to restaurant cooking with an eclectic menu of modern, coal-fired fare.
What to order • Silken Bangs Island mussels with the punch of Aleppo pepper and Szechuan peppercorns are the best mussels I’ve eaten in St. Louis.
Il Palato
Where Il Palato, 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday
The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V) and chef Tim Adams.
What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.
Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience
Where 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-220-8541; malinchestl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Saturday-Sunday (closed Tuesday)
The cuisine • The family behind the late Mexican restaurant Señor Pique returns with a selection of dishes inspired by memories of their native Mexico City.
What to order • There are no misses on the tight menu, but definitely don’t miss the Del Trompo (an oversized taco al pastor) and the Arrechera Calavera (a steak taco accented with bone marrow).
Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches
Where Mike’s Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches, 7293 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-776-9225; mikeshotdogsstl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The eponymous Mike Eagan Jr. dishes up hot dogs with toppings both expected (a Chicago-style dog) and not as well as burgers, sandwiches and soups.
What to order • Besides the hot dogs (I like the spicy Volcano and Old Mexico varieties), Mike’s serves very good gumbo and the best buffalo-chicken sandwich in town.
Pop
Where Pop, 1915 Park Avenue • More info 314-241-8100; popstlouis.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday)
The cuisine • A new venture from the prolific Dave and Kara Bailey, Pop specializes in sparkling wine paired with contemporary fare.
What to order • Look for off-the-beaten-path sparkling wines and try the burger (good) and fries (the closes to old-school McDonald’s fries I’ve eaten in St. Louis).
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}By Ian Froeb{/strong}