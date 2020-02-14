Recently recommended St. Louis restaurants for Feb. 14

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Akar
Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.
What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.
Alta Calle
Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.
What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday
The cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.
What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.
Elmwood
Where 2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood • More info 314-261-4708; elmwoodstl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Acclaimed chef Adam Altnether returns to restaurant cooking with an eclectic menu of modern, coal-fired fare.
What to order • Silken Bangs Island mussels with the punch of Aleppo pepper and Szechuan peppercorns are the best mussels I’ve eaten in St. Louis.
Il Palato
Where 222 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • More info 314-224-5331; ilpalatoclayton.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Seafood is the focus of this Italian restaurant from Michael Del Pietro (Del Pietro’s, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Tavolo V).
What to order • Basil, lemon and thyme perfume a whole grilled branzino in a basil-lime vinaigrette.
Joyful House
Where 3900 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-696-8255; facebook.com/joyfulhouse3900 • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Wednesday)
The cuisine • Joyful House serves Vietnamese fare, with an emphasis on seafood, including Viet-Cajun-style crawfish, shrimp and crab boils.
What to order • Though seafood is a definite highlight, don’t overlook Joyful House’s pho or lau de, a hot pot with goat portioned for one.
Katerina’s Greek Restaurant
Where 7822 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 636-900-7991; katerinastl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Katerina’s serves traditional Greek fare in a space that balances an upscale downtown-Clayton look with a familial vibe.
What to order • Highlights include lamb shank in a tomato-red wine sauce and tender octopus over a fava-bean puree.
Mayo Ketchup
Where 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Mandy Estrella (aka Plantain Girl) serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban fare in a fast-casual setting.
What to order • Roasted pork is a highlight on the strong menu, both as pernil with arroz con gandules or as part of a classic Cuban sandwich.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Pop
Where 1915 Park Avenue • More info 314-241-8100; popstlouis.com • Hours Dinner Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday)
The cuisine • A new venture from the prolific Dave and Kara Bailey, Pop specializes in sparkling wine paired with contemporary fare.
What to order • Look for off-the-beaten-path sparkling wines and try the burger (good) and fries (the closes to old-school McDonald’s fries I’ve eaten in St. Louis).
Sides of Seoul
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.
What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.
Sol Azteca
Where 4232 South Broadway, Suite A • More info 314-449-1505 • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • At this small Mount Pleasant storefront, owner Jesus Rojas features dishes from his native Mexico City.
What to order • The Big Quesadilla is a Mexico City-style quesadilla: a long, oblong corn tortilla folded over its fillings. Opt for the cochinita pibil as the meat.
Taco Circus
Where 4940 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-899-0061; tacocircus.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Austin, Texas, native Christian Ethridge has relocated his Tex-Mex restaurant to bigger digs in Southwest Garden.
What to order • The menu features generous portions, including burritos with luscious pork steak and the St. Cecelia Plate, huevos rancheros with ground beef simmered in New Mexico red chile.
West End Bistro
Where West End Bistro, 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; westendbistrostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • Kevin and Marion Green serve appealing, classic bistro fare in a neighborhood setting.
What to order • Seafood is a house specialty, especially the crab-cake appetizer, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.
Wok O Taco
Where 10633 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-473-1027 • Hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Brothers Abel and Marcos Cervantes offer both Mexican and Chinese fare — and a few dishes that mash up the two cuisines.
What to order • The best of the Mexican-Chinese fusion dishes is fried rice with al pastor-style pork. Be sure to add the tomatillo salsa.
By Ian Froeb