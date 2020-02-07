Recently recommended St. Louis restaurants for Feb. 7

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.

Akar

Where 7641 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton • More info 314-553-9914; akarstl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, lunch Tuesday-Friday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)

The cuisine • Bernie Lee draws inspiration from his native Malaysia and his global travels at the small, sophisticated Akar.

What to order • The beef short rib in a sambal demi glace is a dinner standout; at lunch, consider the bibimbap.

Beast Butcher & Block

Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday

The cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.

What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.

The Bellwether

Where The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily

The cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.