Recently recommended St. Louis restaurants for March 13

Looking to try something new? Here are some recommendations from restaurant critic Ian Froeb’s recent reviews.
Alta Calle
Where 3131 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-282-0840; altacallestl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday, brunch Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Creative, artfully plated Mexican fare from the team behind the Maplewood restaurant Las Palmas.
What to order • The vegetable-centric fare (black-bean hummus with raw and pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) is especially impressive, as is the chicken with pepián mole verde.
Beast Butcher & Block
Where 4156 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-944-6003; beastbbqstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sunday
The cuisine • The second location of David and Meggan Sandusky’s acclaimed Belleville barbecue restaurant adds a butcher shop and a live-fire kitchen with Sunday brunch service and occasional tasting menus and other special events.
What to order • All of the Beast favorites are present, including the incomparable fatty wagyu brisket, the pork steak and the basted pork belly.
The Bellwether
Where The Bellwether, 1419 Carroll Street • More info 314-380-3086; thebellwetherstl.com • Hours Dinner daily
The cuisine • The team behind the excellent Lafayette Square bistro Polite Society returns with more contemporary American fare in a sophisticated, “date-night” atmosphere.
What to order • Chef Thomas Futrell’s standout dishes include a scallop carpaccio and a range of pastas.
Chao Baan
Where 4087 Chouteau Avenue • More info 314-925-8250; chaobaanstl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Monday-Saturday
The cuisine • You likely know the Prapaisilp family from their South Grand anchor the King & I. At Chao Baan, they are serving homestyle fare from Thailand’s northeast and south.
What to order • Go with a group and order many dishes to share family-style: the whole fried fish, nam tok and khao tod nam sod among them.
Cocina Latina
Where 508 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-696-2294; facebook.com/cocinaslatina • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • The restaurant Maritza Rios has dreamed of opening since she moved to St. Louis from New York City almost 20 years ago. Here she serves lomo saltado, ají de gallina and more dishes from her native Peru.
What to order • Ceviche, mahi mahi “cooked” in lime juice and punctuated with the chile heat of ají limo, is an energizing start to any meal here.
The Curry Club
Where 1635 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield • More info 636-778-7777; stlcurryclub.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • A counter-service Indian restaurant with a focus on the cuisines of south India. The lunch special features your choice of two curries with rice and naan for $5.99.
What to order • The lunch special is hard to resist, but the chef making dosas to order to one side of the counter will tempt you.
Indo
Where 1641 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-899-9333; indo-stl.com • Hours Dinner Tuesday-Sunday, lunch Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Nick Bognar, who electrified the area sushi scene at Nippon Tei, stakes his claim to the highest rank of St. Louis chefs at the wondrous, four-star Indo. Here he matches his peerless nigiri sushi with thoughtful cooking drawn from family history, the traditions of Japan and Thailand and his own restless creativity.
What to order • The limited-availability omakase menu is the greatest Indo experience, but the a-la-carte menu also dazzles with nigiri sushi, laab, short-rib curry, crab donabe rice and more.
Jerk Soul
Where 2016 Salisbury Street • More info 314-601-3871; facebook.com/jerksoulstl • Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday (closed Saturday)
The cuisine • Jerk chicken, braised oxtails and more stellar Caribbean fare from a carryout-only storefront in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.
What to order • Jerk chicken is the star here, either as a standalone dish or as the featured ingredient in pizza or other fusion dishes.
Joyful House
Where 3900 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-696-8255; facebook.com/joyfulhouse3900 • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Wednesday)
The cuisine • Joyful House serves Vietnamese fare, with an emphasis on seafood, including Viet-Cajun-style crawfish, shrimp and crab boils.
What to order • Though seafood is a definite highlight, don’t overlook Joyful House’s pho or lau de, a hot pot with goat portioned for one.
Katerina’s Greek Restaurant
Where 7822 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • More info 636-900-7991; katerinastl.com • Hours Dinner Monday-Saturday, lunch Monday-Friday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • Katerina’s serves traditional Greek fare in a space that balances an upscale downtown-Clayton look with a familial vibe.
What to order • Highlights include lamb shank in a tomato-red wine sauce and tender octopus over a fava-bean puree.
Kimchi Guys
Where 612 North Second Street • More info 314-766-4456; kimchiguys.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
The cuisine • This fast-casual restaurant from Munsok So (Drunken Fish) features Korean-style fried chicken, bibimbap and Korean-Mexican fusion.
What to order • The Korean fried chicken is the highlight, especially in the spicy-sweet Original Spicy sauce or the spicier, tangy Korean Buffalo sauce.
The Last Kitchen
Where 1501 Washington Avenue • More info 314-390-2500; thelasthotelstl.com • Hours Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily
The cuisine • Chef Evy Swoboda traveled states bordering the Mississippi River for inspiration for the restaurant inside the new Last Hotel.
What to order • Swoboda’s menu impresses across bar snacks (smoked-fried Buffalou Chicken Bites), pizza and more formal dinner plates.
Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience
Where 15939 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-220-8541; malinchestl.com • Hours Dinner daily, lunch Saturday-Sunday (closed Tuesday)
The cuisine • The family behind the late Mexican restaurant Señor Pique returns with a selection of dishes inspired by memories of their native Mexico City.
What to order • There are no misses on the tight menu, but definitely don’t miss the Del Trompo (an oversized taco al pastor) and the Arrechera Calavera (a steak taco accented with bone marrow).
Mayo Ketchup
Where 2001 Park Avenue • More info 314-696-2699; plantaingirl.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Mandy Estrella (aka Plantain Girl) serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban fare in a fast-casual setting.
What to order • Roasted pork is a highlight on the strong menu, both as pernil with arroz con gandules or as part of a classic Cuban sandwich.
Morning Glory Diner
Where 2609 Cherokee Street • More info facebook.com/morningglorydinerstl • Hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
The cuisine • Ari Ellis serves a compact menu of classic American diner fare with a chef’s personal touch.
What to order • Ellis previously operated the sausage-focused the Cut, so biscuits smothered in sausage gravy are a must. As appealing are springy johnny cakes topped with buttermilk-brined fried chicken.
Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue
Where 7359 Forsyth Boulevard, University City • More info 314-202-8335; originaljs.com • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
The cuisine • The new venture from acclaimed chef Mike Randolph looks to Texas for inspiration, both central-Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex care.
What to order • Brisket, simply seasoned with salt and pepper and smoked for 21 hours, is the highlight, as are pork spare ribs finished with habanero barbecue sauce.
Sides of Seoul
Where 10084 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-942-8940; facebook.com/sidesofseoulfoods • Hours Lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
The cuisine • The Lee family serves delicious Korean fare in a fast-casual format.
What to order • The Spicy Pork Bop is a signature dish, and the soups, especially seolleongtang (ox-bone broth) and kimchi jjigae, are outstanding.
Taco Circus
Where 4940 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-899-0061; tacocircus.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • Austin, Texas, native Christian Ethridge has relocated his Tex-Mex restaurant to bigger digs in Southwest Garden.
What to order • The menu features generous portions, including burritos with luscious pork steak and the St. Cecelia Plate, huevos rancheros with ground beef simmered in New Mexico red chile.
West End Bistro
Where West End Bistro, 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; westendbistrostl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)
The cuisine • Kevin and Marion Green serve appealing, classic bistro fare in a neighborhood setting.
What to order • Seafood is a house specialty, especially the crab-cake appetizer, shrimp and grits and bouillabaisse.
Winslow’s Table
Where 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com • Hours Breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday, dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)
The cuisine • At Winslow’s Table, Tara and Michael Gallina of the acclaimed Vicia offer a more casual version of their local, seasonal, vegetable-focused fare.
What to order • Highlights from the inaugural winter menus have included shakshuka for breakfast and lunch and, at dinner, a French-style omelet with Maine peekytoe crab.
By Ian Froeb