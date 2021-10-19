RECIPE: Brasserie's French Onion Soup

Yield: 6 cups
1 quart (4 cups) very thinly sliced peeled yellow onions
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
6 cups rich chicken stock
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
12 slices toasted bread or crostini to fit in soup bowls
3 cups grated Comté, Gruyere or Swiss cheese
Fresh chives for garnish
1. Thinly slice the onions and place in a large bowl. Toss to separate the rings and set aside.
2. Melt the butter in a 5-quart pot over medium low heat. Add the onions and salt.
3. Caramelize the onions very slowly over medium-low heat. It will take 30 to 50 minutes or more, stirring occasionally as needed.
4. As the onions cook they will release water, but if you notice sticking to the pan, add small amounts of water to prevent burning and release any flavorful pieces that develop on the bottom of the pan.
5. You want the onions to reach a deep brown — almost the “color of bourbon.” At that point they are fully caramelized.
6. Sprinkle the flour evenly over the cooking onions, stirring it in completely to evenly distribute the flour. You don’t want lumps in the flour before you add the stock next.
7. Pour 2 cups of stock over the onions, whisking as you go. Add the remaining 4 cups of stock in 2 cups at a time, whisking still to make sure no lumps are forming that need to be stirred down.
8. Bring the soup to a simmer and allow it to cook for 30 minutes longer, stirring occasionally, then stir in the sherry vinegar and ground pepper.
9. Turn the broiler on to medium high.
10. Portion the hot soup into 6 oven-proof bowls. Arrange 2 pieces of toasted bread on the surface. Top each bowl with ½ cup of grated cheese, taking care to cover the bread.
11. Place under the broiler to melt the cheese. Keep a good eye on this as it only takes a few minutes, 2 to 4 minutes depending on the broiler.
12. Garnish each bowl with chopped chives.
Per serving: 622 calories; 34g fat; 19g saturated fat; 97mg cholesterol; 29g protein; 50g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; 3g fiber; 1,225mg sodium; 660mg calcium
