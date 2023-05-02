King’s Oak Brussels Salad

Yield: 8 servings

10 cups thinly shaved Brussels sprouts (about 5 pounds)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 teaspoon whole grain coarse country style mustard

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons honey

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup canola or grapeseed oil

¾ cup bacon lardons, divided

1 cup candied walnuts, divided

1 ½ cup plain goat cheese crumbles

½ cup pickled red onions (see notes)

Notes: Don’t skip the mustards in this dressing as they will help the emulsification.

• Lardons are small ½-inch pieces of thick cut bacon fried to a crisp.

• Candied walnuts may be made at home or purchased at specialty stores.

• Pickled red onion recipes are available online. The one used in the test is from Cookie & Kate, cookieandkate.com/quick-pickled-onions-recipe/

1. Prepare the Brussels sprouts a few hours ahead to give time to chill. Trim bottom and remove loose or discolored outer leaves. Cut each sprout in half lengthwise, cut out the tough core in a V-shape. Place flat side down on a cutting board and cut crosswise into very thin shreds. Place in a bowl, separate the shreds, and cover and refrigerate for about two hours before serving time.

2. To make dressing, combine lemon juice, mayonnaise, both mustards, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk to blend.

3. If mixing by hand: Slowly drizzle the oil into the mix while continuing to whisk vigorously. If small pools of oil form, stop adding oil and whisk until the pools emulsify, then continue.

4. If using a food processor: Place the mix in the bowl of a food processor. Using the feeder tube, slowly drizzle the oil through the top into the dressing mixture to emulsify.

5. To assemble: Remove shaved sprouts from the refrigerator and toss again to separate them. Add ½ cup cooked bacon lardons, ½ cup goat cheese crumbles and ¼ cup candied walnuts. Toss to blend.

6. Add one-fourth of the dressing and toss to coat. Continue adding dressing in small increments until the salad is just lightly coated. The shreds shouldn’t be sitting in dressing. You may have dressing left over, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator, for about 3 days.

7. Place the salad in a serving bowl, or divide into 8 individual salad bowls. Top with red onions in the center, then sprinkle with remaining bacon lardons and goat cheese.

Per serving: 480 calories; 40g fat; 11g saturated fat; 30mg cholesterol; 515mg sodium; 20g carbohydrate; 10g sugar; 5g dietary fiber; 16g protein; 125mg calcium