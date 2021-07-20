 Skip to main content
RECIPE: Hi-Pointe Greens and Grain Salad
RECIPE: Hi-Pointe Greens and Grain Salad

Special Request Greens and Grains salad from Hi-Pointe Drive In for publication July 21, 2021

This Greens and Grains salad is a hearty meal in a bowl. The combination of textures and tastes from three grains, roasted corn and red peppers, tomatoes, avocado, cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips with a lime vinaigrette works so well, plus it’s big enough to share with a friend or two. Photo by Pat Eby

Yield: 2 to 3 servings

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad:

3 cups mixed greens

½ cups cooked quinoa, chilled

¹⁄³ cup cooked wheat berries, chilled

¹⁄³ cup mix of white and wild rice, chilled

¹⁄³ cup roasted corn kernels

¹⁄³ cup roasted red peppers

9 cherry tomatoes, assorted colors, cut in half crosswise

½ ripe avocado, sliced or diced

½ cup fried tortilla strips

3 tablespoons cotija cheese, crumbled or shredded

Notes: Wheat berries are available at better grocers and at health food stores. We used Bob’s Red Mill organic hard red spring wheat berries for the test.

• The cotija cheese is a Mexican cheese made from cows milk. It is very flavorful cheese that grates or crumbles easily.

• Tortilla strips for salads are available commercially or cooks may slice then bake or fry their own from corn tortillas.

• Refrigerate remaining lime vinaigrette dressing and use within a week. It is good on fruit salads as well as on greens.

1. To make the dressing, whisk lime juice, honey, garlic, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper together by hand, or emulsify the dressing using a blender or food processor following manufacturer’s directions.

2. Place the mixed greens in a salad bowl.

3. Neatly arrange the quinoa, wheat berries, rice , roasted corn, roasted peppers and tomatoes around the top of the salad.

4. Place the diced avocado in the center. Add tortilla strips.

5. Top with cotija cheese shreds.

6. Drizzle with 6 tablespoons dressing.

Per serving (based on 3): 554 calories; 41g fat; 6g saturated fat; 8mg cholesterol; 8g protein; 44g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; 7g fiber; 952mg sodium; 100mg calcium

