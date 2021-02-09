 Skip to main content
RECIPE: Hurricane Kennedy From Sister Cities
Special Request for publication February 10, 2021 Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ Hurricane Kennedy

Hurricane Kennedy, the signature cocktail of Sister Cities Cajun and BBQ, just in time for Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day. Real berries, real citrus, really boozy, really good. Photo by Pam Parfait

Yield: 1 pitcher; approximately 3 servings

3 ounces light rum

3 ounces gold rum

2 ounces coconut rum

½ cup strawberries, trimmed

2 ½ tablespoons blueberries

2 ½ tablespoons pitted sweet dark cherries

2 ½ ounces Amaretto

½ ounce Irish whiskey

2 ounces lemon-lime soda

1 ounce ginger ale

1 ½ ounces water

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce orange juice

1 ½ ounces lemon juice

1 ½ ounces lime juice

½ ounce passion fruit syrup

Notes: For a thinner cocktail, pour the rum and fruit puree through a strainer before mixing in the other ingredients.

• For frozen hurricanes, add 4 ounces of simple syrup and ice and in the blender and blend until smooth.

1. Mix the rums with the strawberries, blueberries and cherries in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour the puree into a large pitcher.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to blend thoroughly.

3. Serve over ice, preferably in a hurricane glass, or in a tall cocktail glass.

4. Stir before serving as the fruit puree tends to settle to the bottom.

Per serving: 335 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 30g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; 1g fiber; 5mg sodium; 12mg calcium

