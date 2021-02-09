RECIPE: Hurricane Kennedy From Sister Cities

Yield: 1 pitcher; approximately 3 servings
3 ounces light rum
3 ounces gold rum
2 ounces coconut rum
½ cup strawberries, trimmed
2 ½ tablespoons blueberries
2 ½ tablespoons pitted sweet dark cherries
2 ½ ounces Amaretto
½ ounce Irish whiskey
2 ounces lemon-lime soda
1 ounce ginger ale
1 ½ ounces water
1 ounce pineapple juice
1 ounce orange juice
1 ½ ounces lemon juice
1 ½ ounces lime juice
½ ounce passion fruit syrup
Notes: For a thinner cocktail, pour the rum and fruit puree through a strainer before mixing in the other ingredients.
• For frozen hurricanes, add 4 ounces of simple syrup and ice and in the blender and blend until smooth.
1. Mix the rums with the strawberries, blueberries and cherries in a blender and puree until smooth. Pour the puree into a large pitcher.
2. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to blend thoroughly.
3. Serve over ice, preferably in a hurricane glass, or in a tall cocktail glass.
4. Stir before serving as the fruit puree tends to settle to the bottom.
Per serving: 335 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 30g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; 1g fiber; 5mg sodium; 12mg calcium