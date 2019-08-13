Yield: 9 cups; 18 side servings
1 (12 ounce) box of tricolor rotini pasta
¼ cup diced pimentos, undrained
¼ cup chopped red onion
½ cup black olives, sliced
¾ cups quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
¾ cups cubed hard salami (cut in ½-inch cubes)
¾ cup frozen spinach, thawed and drained
1 cup canned low-sodium garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¾ cup low-fat poppy seed dressing
Notes: This pasta salad is best when made a day ahead of time.
• This recipe scales well and can easily be doubled or halved.
• The Volpi salami was cut from the roll in a half-inch piece at the butcher counter for this test, which yielded a scant cup of cubed pieces.
• For the test, we used Ken’s lower fat poppy seed dressing, which worked well.
1. Cook pasta al dente according to the package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside to cool.
2. When the pasta has cooled, place the pimentos, red onion, black olives, artichoke hearts, salami, spinach and garbanzo beans into a large mixing bowl. Stir together, lifting the spoon, to incorporate all ingredients equally.
3. Add the Parmesan cheese and, again, stir in carefully to distribute evenly.
4. Add the dressing and stir, making sure to coat all pieces. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.
5. Serve the following day. If the dressing absorbed too much the night before, add in more dressing.
Per serving (based on 18): 153 calories; 6g fat; 1g saturated fat; 5mg cholesterol; 5g protein; 20g carbohydrate; 4g sugar; 2g fiber; 227mg sodium; 57mg calcium