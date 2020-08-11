RECIPE: Mayo Ketchup's Red Beans and Rice (Habichuelas guisadas)

Yield: 8 side servings
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
½ cup finely chopped green bell pepper
1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves
1 packet sazon with coriander and annato (see notes)
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups chicken broth
½ cup tomato sauce
2 (15-ounce) cans small red beans, drained and rinsed
Salt or adobo seasoning to taste
4 cups cooked rice
Notes: Sazon with Coriander and Annato is a premixed spice used in Caribbean cooking. It is available in packets from Goya and in a jar from Badia. The Badia brand blend is Badia Sazon Tropical with Annato and Coriander, which is MSG free. Recipes for a mix-it-yourself version are available online. If mixing your own, use 1½ teaspoons in the recipe. For this test we used the recipe from Skinny Taste.
• Adobe dry seasoning mix is available from Goya as All-purpose Adobo seasoning or from Badia as Adobo Complete Seasoning. For this test we used the recipe from the Spruce Eats to make the spice mix.
1. Preheat a 4-quart pan, then add olive oil and heat over medium high until the oil just shimmers. Add the onions, peppers and garlic and sauté, stirring as needed, until the onions are translucent, 7 to 10 minutes.
2. Lower heat to medium then add cilantro, sazon, oregano and cumin and continue to cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
3. Add broth, tomato sauce and beans and bring to a full boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered until desired consistency is reached, about 20 to 30 minutes, stirring as needed. The beans should be stew-like with the onions, green pepper and garlic melting into the sauce. If the beans are too dry, add more liquid. If they are too juicy, cook 5 to 10 more minutes, uncovered.
4. Add adobo seasoning or salt to taste.
5. Serve over steamed rice. The beans may be garnished with avocado slices, springs of cilantro and pickled red onions.
Per serving: 214 calories; 4g fat; 1g saturated fat; 1mg cholesterol; 6g protein; 38g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 3g fiber; 454mg sodium; 40mg calcium
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
